Tommy Lee's shocking full frontal nude snap sparks criticism

American musician Tommy Lee recently shared an extremely revealing post on Instagram and in no time, it caused a stir across the world. In the photo shared by the musician on Thursday, the 59-year-old drummer is seen flashing his private parts.

"Oooooopppsss," Lee wrote in the caption while posting the snap for his 1.6 million followers.

Some people were really disgusted by the picture and wanted it to be taken down immediately. A few reported the snap too since it goes against Instagram's community guidelines.

One user shared a meme and wrote, "Opening Instagram and the first thing you see is Tommy Lee's post. (sic)"

Opening Instagram and the first thing you see is Tommy Lee's post pic.twitter.com/aKFGReihf1 — Andrew Jones (@AndyJones1988) August 11, 2022

Another wrote on a micro-blogging site, "Sorry for everyone who follows tommy lee on instagram, heres a wholesome doggo to cleanse your eyes. (sic)"

Sorry for everyone who follows tommy lee on instagram, heres a wholesome doggo to cleanse your eyes pic.twitter.com/ZXnXvl9n2f — TheDoggoGiver (@Zebaka01) August 11, 2022

And, a netizen said, "Someone get Tommy Lee off the internet. I didn’t want to see that whenever I opened Instagram. (sic)"

Someone get Tommy Lee off the internet. I didn’t want to see that whenever I opened Instagram. pic.twitter.com/NuM26IcMfe — hannah the hellfire ceo. (@RUlNSOFVECNA) August 11, 2022

Currently, the picture is not up on his Instagram handle. It is, however, unclear who took it down, Instagram or Lee himself. On Twitter, however, this picture has gone viral and is still up on different accounts.

Lee has never been too far from controversies. He once grabbed headlines for making a sex tape with Pamela Anderson while driving.

Also read: YouTube plans to launch streaming video service

Back in June, the musician returned to the stage to perform even when he had broken ribs. Since it was his band’s much-anticipated reunion kick-off tour in Atlanta, he took special permission from his doctor to perform a few songs. And, when he did, his fans screamed and cheered at the venue.