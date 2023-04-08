Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly rekindle romance in Hawaii months after split rumours

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted holding hands on their "healing holiday" in Hawaii and taking romantic strolls down the beach on Thursday, according to the latest reports. The two had reportedly hit a rough patch in their relationship in February after MGK was suspected of cheating on her with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source revealed that the couple have made amends and is stronger than ever.

"They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship," the source told the publication. "The last few months have been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working."

"They feel more connected than ever," the insider continued, noting that Fox believes that the 32-year-old singer is her "soulmate" and that she was "never going to give up" on their relationship.

A couple of months ago, Megan was spotted riding solo and not wearing her engagement ring at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that the two were "on a break". Meanwhile, a report that came out in February revealed that Megan and MGK looked visibly upset as they left a marriage counselling office in California amid mounting split speculation and cheating rumours.

With their latest couple outing, it seems that the two have decided to leave the past in the past and start fresh.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE