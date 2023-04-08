John Legend, Chrissy Teigen now own $5.1 Million estate in Los Angeles: Report

"All of Me" star John Legend and his socialite wife Chrissy Teigen have reportedly spent $5.1 million on a property situated in the West Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles. They reportedly closed the deal last week and are yet to confirm the same via an official statement.

The 3,440-square-foot house, which was built in the 1930s, is being called an "organic modern masterpiece" since it combines modern architecture with natural elements.

It reportedly has a pool with a spa, floating gardens with built-in drop irrigation and drainage, and multiple outdoor decks and terraces spanning more than 2,000 square feet, according to the listing with Benjamin Illulian of Keller Williams.

The interior space of the property is divided into four bedrooms with four bathrooms, a huge formal living and dining room and an eat-in kitchen. The property is also equipped with smart home appliances and comes with 50 feet of curb frontage.

The property was listed in December 2019 by Mr Illulian for $5.195 million.

Last year, it was reported that the couple have found a buyer for their adjoining Manhattan apartments, which they were selling for a whopping $18 million.

According to the listing with Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black, Jennifer Stillman, David Son and Cory Cahlon, the two units could be combined into a 6,000-square-foot penthouse with over 3,300 square feet of a private outdoor rooftop terrace.

They bought one unit for $9.02 million in 2018 and the other for $7.7 million in 2020.

Combined, the units had six bedrooms with six bathrooms a common room with 12-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace, a kitchen with modern appliances and custom cabinetry and a wine cellar.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE