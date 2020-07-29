Megan Fox just made her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Instagram official

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly made their relationship official on social media on Tuesday.



The rapper, whose real name is Richard Baker, confirmed his relationship with the 'Transformers' star with a heartfelt post.



The photo is a black-and-white selfie where the couple stands next to each other and stick out their tongues. "waited for an eternity to find you again..." Kelly captioned the image.

The new couple, who starred together in Kelly's music video "Bloody Valentine," gave their first joint interview on the podcast "Give Them Lala … With Randall" on July 22. The "Jennifer's Body" actress revealed that she knew she and Kelly were meant to be once he was revealed as her co-star in their upcoming film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass.'



Fox was married to Brian Austin Green when she met Kelly. They share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The couple broke up in May after Fox was photographed in a car with Kelly.



"I was like, 'who is going to play this role?' And he (director Randall Emmett) was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh-oh,' " Fox revealed during the interview.



"I just felt it, like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that."



Kelly too was smitten and waited outside Fox' trailer steps, every day. Just "to catch one glimpse of eye contact." Fox eventaully invited him inside her trailer and the two hit off instantly.