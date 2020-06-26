Meet Erica, Hollywood sci-fi film's lead actress that is an AI robot

In post-COVID world we will be amazed with how makers are envisioning our future and showing us on reel.

We are talking about a Hollywood project that will star a robot named Erica as the lead actress. No jokes here!

From the producers of Oscar-nominated ‘Loving Vincent’ and ‘To The Bone’ that is Bondit Capital Media, Belgium-based Happy Moon Productions and New York’s Ten Ten Global Media -- we will be getting a $70 million science fiction film.

The actress will be an Artificial Intelligence actor Erica.

The story is that of a scientist who discovers dangers associated with a program he created to perfect human DNA and helps the artificially intelligent woman he designed (Erica) escape.

It has been developed by visual effects supervisor Eric Pham, Tarek Zohdy, and Sam Khoze, who also produces.

As for Erica, Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa have created the robot in real life as part of their study of robotics. They also taught her to act, applying the principles of method acting to artificial intelligence, according to Khoze.

As quoted in The Hollywood Reporter, Khoze said, “In other methods of acting, actors involve their own life experiences in the role. But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her motions and emotions through one-on-one sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking through her feelings and coaching character development and body language.”

Erica was originally set to debut in a different project that was to have been directed by Tony Kaye (American History X), but producers parted with Kaye over scheduling.

The film producers have shot some of her scenes in Japan in 2019 and expect to shoot the rest in Europe in June of 2021.

