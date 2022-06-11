Meet Anish! Makers unveil Nagarjuna's first look from Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra'

Ever since the 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' wrap, the makers of the movie have taken the excitement of the fans a notch higher with every new poster release. Now, Keeping fans' excitement on edge, director Ayan Mukerji has dropped the first look poster of south star Nagarjuna.



In the movie, Nagarjuna is playing the role of Anish, who is an artist and has a strength of 1000 Nandi's.”



In the poster, the actor is looking fierce in the rough look as he shows his powerful hand and there are wounds on his forehead.

Sharing the poster, Ayan shared some warm words for the senior actor and gave some insight into the actor's role in the movie. He wrote, ''ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA 💥 When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!! He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra!''

Further, he added that his Nandi Astra is the highlight of the movie. He concluded the caption with the Indian god Shiva's sacred chat, ''ॐ शिववाहनाय विद्महे तुण्डाय धीमहि, तन्नो नन्दी: प्रचोदयात!''

Before this, Makers also shared the first poster of Amitabh Bachchan's character.

A mythological sci-fi also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

The film has faced several delays, first covid than the work on VFX. The film was scheduled to release earlier in December 2020 but was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic. The film, which marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film together, will release on September 9, this year. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in 2019.

While the plot details of the movie are under wraps, the movie will release in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.