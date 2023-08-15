Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, finds new love with 66-year-old scientist Elena Zhukova

In a world where age is often associated with limitations, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch defies conventions by showcasing that love knows no bounds or age restrictions. At 92 years old, Murdoch has once again embarked on a romantic journey, this time with a retired scientist, proving that the heart wants what it wants. This newfound romance comes on the heels of the unexpected end to his engagement with Ann Lesley Smith earlier this year. The engagement, which had been widely publicised, came to a surprising halt just a mere two weeks after its announcement. However, Murdoch's refusal to let setbacks deter him from love is evident as he ventures into a new relationship.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Murdoch is currently in the "early stages" of a blossoming romance with Elena Zhukova, a woman who has captured his heart. The intrigue deepens as Elena's identity is intertwined with the lineage of Dasha Zhukova, the well-known Russian socialite famed for her union with former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. This connection finds its roots in Murdoch's past, particularly through his former wife, Wendi Deng, and her close friendship with Dasha.

Elena Zhukova is a twice-divorced molecular biologist and diabetes specialist, and has dedicated over three decades of her life to carving a place for herself in America after leaving her native Russia in 1991, accompanied by her daughter. Her journey has been marked by significant contributions to the field of medical research, including a notable stint at UCLA's esteemed medical research unit.

In addition to her career achievements, Elena is also deeply involved in cherishing the moments she shares with her grandchildren—products of Dasha and Roman's union. This family connection adds an additional layer of complexity and depth to her story, intertwining her path with that of prominent figures from various walks of life.

Who is Rupert Murdoch?

Full-name Keith Rupert Murdoch, he is a prominent media magnate and business tycoon. Born on March 11, 1931, he is known for his significant influence in the global media landscape. Murdoch hails from Australia and has played a pivotal role in shaping the modern media industry through his extensive holdings in newspapers, television, film, and digital media. Rupert Murdoch's media empire, often associated with his company News Corporation (now known as Fox Corporation), has had a profound impact on the way information is disseminated and consumed. His portfolio of media assets has included well-known outlets like Fox News, The Times (of London), The Wall Street Journal, The Sun (UK), and the New York Post, among others.

It's not all sunshine and roses, though. His media empire's consolidation and dominance have raised concerns about limited diversity of voices and biased reporting, with tabloid newspapers often accused of prioritising sensationalism over substantive journalism. His strong political influence, particularly in conservative circles, has blurred the lines between news and opinion, and his media outlets have been embroiled in ethical dilemmas, including the infamous phone hacking scandal.

