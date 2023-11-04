Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles, Friends cast attend the funeral

Actor Matthew Perry, who died on Sunday (Oct 28), has been laid to rest in a private funeral in Los Angeles. The Friends star, who was well-known for playing the role of Chandler Bing, was laid to rest on Friday (Nov 3) at the Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, very near to the Warner Brothers studio where the iconic 90s hit sitcom was filmed.

The funeral was attended by family and friends. As per the reports, Perry's Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were present at the funeral to say final goodbye to their friend.

The tragic news of Perry's death has sent shockwaves around the world. Perry, who made millions of people laugh with his portrayal of Chandler Bing, passed away on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles, USA.

Perry was found in an unconscious condition in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” said Perry’s family in a statement earlier.

Friends cast 'utterly devastated' since Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the cast of the popular TV show Friends, said in a joint statement, on Monday (Oct 30), that have been left “utterly devastated” by the news

They told People magazine: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

It added, “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”