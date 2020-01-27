Marvel TV Studios cancels two upcoming shows

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jan 27, 2020, 01.12 PM(IST)

Marvel Studios Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Both Marvel TV shows were from the animation genre and were cancelled after its entire creative staff was laid off. 

In a rather strange development, Marvel TV Studios has cancelled two of its upcoming shows. 

Both Marvel TV shows were from the animation genre and were cancelled after its entire creative staff was laid off. The shows were respectively titled 'Howard the Duck' and 'Tigra & Dazzler'.

The TV shows were initially set to crossover with M.O.D.O.K. in a five-part miniseries called 'The Offenders'.

×

This news comes after the first shows to be axed are 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' which was in its final season and the 'Ghost Riders and The New Warriors'.

In another news, 'Helstrom' will also appear on Hulu alongside M.O.D.O.K., although it is a live-action series. The animated series starring Patton Oswald as the voice of M.O.D.O.K. is a comedy, whereas Helstrom is a strong horror show.

 