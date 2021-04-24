Marvel is preparing for 'Captain America 4' with 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' showrunner Malcolm Spellman

Marvel is ready for a new installment of Captain America and looks like 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' showrunner Malcolm Spellman is going to pick the shield again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the head writer and creator of Disney+ and Marvel’s recently concluded series, is developing a fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise. Spellman will co-write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

No castings for the project has been done but if the finale of the series is kept in mind, looks like Sam Wilson will be the one manning the shield along with James Barnes.



'Falcon and The Winter Soldier' finale: Battle of identity, purpose & legacy

The feature is likely to continue the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and the current wielder of the shield. But as the writers get to work, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds with there now being multiple people who have been Captain Americas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No director is attached, and Evans’ involvement/return remains unconfirmed.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, has earned strong critical and fan reaction. Spellman assembled a nearly all-Black writers room for the series, which has been praised for bringing the Black experience to the forefront quite unlike any other superhero film or TV show.

The series premiered March 19 to what Disney+ said was its biggest series debut audience ever, topping popular shows such as Marvel’s WandaVision and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian.

Spellman was previously a writer/co-executive producer on Fox’s Empire and also acted as a consulting producer on crime drama Truth Be Told before getting the chance to take the lead on Falcon.