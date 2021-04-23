'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' finale review: A moral battle of identity, purpose and legacy 

**The post contains spoilers**



The much-anticipated finale of Marvel and Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ is here and delivers on all that was promised and more in the bubble wrap of patent Captain America morality. The shadow of stripe and stars loom over the finale in the best way possible, culminating in the storylines of Sam Wilson and James Barnes, letting them live their chosen destiny.

The final episode sees the face-off between The Falgsmashers, the Power-broker, John Walker along with ‘The Black Captain America’ and ‘The Winter Soldier’. While the finale might not be as power-packed as the fans expectations (considering Sam was donning the Wkandian design of Captain’s suit and the shield), it was packed in all the emotions Steve Rogers’ would have approved of.





Owning up to his identity as Steve’s protege, Sam is ready to accept the shield without shedding off his wings and Branes is ready to own up to his identity of Winter Soldier without the baggage it brings from the past. Owning up to the identity had been the underlying theme of the entire six-episode series and looking at the finale, it all fits in seamlessly. By the looks of it, the endplate of the series showing ‘Captain America and The Winter Soldier’ clarifies the doubt that going forward, Marvel has a name for both these characters in the Universe, be it the movies of another season.

Talking about the future, a lot is teased in the finale. From the setting up of ‘The Dark Avengers’ with Zemo in the super-prison Raft, and John Walker accepting his new identity as US Agent, the stage is set for Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine and her team of twisted ‘Avengers’. As for Sharon Carter aka Power Broker aka Agent Carter, looks like the series has found another grey character. While the build-up to her being the Power Broker from Madripur, didn’t come across as a surprise, her new role in the MCU is surely going to betray the trust of Sam and James.

A lot was said and done in the 45 minutes episode. All moral messaging to remind each of their purpose. ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ garnered all the praise for being relevant in the current fight if racial discrimination and judgement in the United States, Sam Wilson’s taking up the shield, established the intention. ‘No super-serum, no blonde hair, no blue eyes’, just a heart to do what’s right. The show asks some really hard-hitting questions, plays on some established Marvel cliches, but more importantly gives a sense of completion while keeping the door to something unimaginable open.

Bucky and Sam are a great team and their adventures have just gotten started. With the realm of magic being tested with the upcoming movies and series of Marvel, ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ stay true to the human aspect of the bigger fights - the purpose of it all and claiming the identity through work and not just by chance. After the magical chaos of 'WandaVision' and before the magical mischief of 'Loki', that is exactly what the MCU fans needed as a reminder - the humans are grey and its the present actions that define the future, not the legacy of the past.



