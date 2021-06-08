Marvel confirms it will kill off one of its superheroes. Find out who

Some heartbreaking news for Marvel fans as Marvel Comics is about to lose a superhero from its universe. If you don't already know, Doctor Strange is going to cease to exist after the premiere of a comic mini series titled ‘Death of Doctor Strange’.

In a new announcement, Marvel Comics bosses revealed, "'What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn't in it?' It's a question that I'm excited to show people the answer to in Death of Doctor Strange.”

"Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it's been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We've cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can't wait for people to join us on it!"

"Doctor Strange has long been top of my 'most coveted character' list. To finally get chance to draw him in such a momentous series is… well, magic. I couldn't be more excited for the project and for everyone to see what we've got in store for Stephen and those closest to him. Jed's conjured the perfect finale for Doctor Strange – and it's a real third eye-opener! See you in September!" MCU: 'Loki', God of Mischief is gender-fluid in new teaser

‘Death of Doctor Strange’, the comic will go on sale in September. Meanwhile, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is due to be released on March 25, 2022.