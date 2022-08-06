Marvel boss Kevin Feige reaches out to directors Bilall & Adil after 'Batgirl' shocking cancellation

It was a shock when DC shelved Leslie Grace starrer film 'Batgirl' from the acclaimed directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi. The film which was in the final stage of completion when the decision of cancellation come out. This also comes after the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery. The film will not be released either in theatres or on HBO Max.

After the studio's unprecedented move, many directors and filmmakers reacted and sent their best wishes to the director duo. Among many, Marvel boss Kevin Feige also wrote an email to Bilall and Adil after he got to know about the disappointing news.



Billal and Adil, who have collaborated with Marvel for their recently released series 'Ms Marvel' and directed several episodes of the show, shared a screengrab of the message they got from the Marvel president.

In his email, Faige also congratulated Adil on his wedding and wrote how he's proud of them for their amazing work in ‘Ms. Marvel'.



''My friends, I had to reach and let you know we are all thinking about you both. Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about ‘Batgirl.’ Very proud of you guys and all the amazing work you do and particularly ‘Ms. Marvel’ of course! Can’t wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon,” the message reads.

Not only Kevin but directors Edgar Wright and James Gunn also reached out to the duo in the tough time.

Arbi also thanked Edger and Gunn for their kinds word during the difficult period, ''Thanks for all the messages of support all over the world. Shoutout to directors Edgar Wright and James Gunn, your kind words and experience mean a lot and help us through this difficult period,'' via Uproxx.

After the shocking announcement, Bilall Fallah and Adil shared an official statement on their respective social media handles and wrote, "We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah. As huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. 'Batgirl For Life.'"

(With inputs from the agencies)