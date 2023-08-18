Martin Scorsese backs petition against Iran director's jailing

Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has backed a petition against the jailing of prominent Iranian movie director Saeed Roustaee for screening a film at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Scorsese, the Oscar-winning director of Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, reposted a campaign launched by his daughter Francesca this week after news of Roustaee's prison sentence came to light. "Please sign this petition to bring justice to Saeed," Scorsese wrote on Instagram.

Roustaee was sentenced to six months' in prison for the screening of his film Leila's Brothers at the Cannes Festival last year. The film recounts the economic struggle of a family in Trehan. It was banned from screening in Iran.



Roustaee and the movie's producer, Javad Noruzbegi, were found guilty of "contributing to the propaganda of the opposition against the Islamic system," Iranian reformist daily Etemad said.

The sentence includes a ban on working for five years. The filmmakers will only serve about nine days in prison, while the remainder "will be suspended over five years," according to Etemad, which added the verdict can be appealed.

In her petition, Francesca Scorsese, an actor and director, wrote, "We now have less than 20 DAYS to help garner enough attention to appeal his sentence."

She urged supporters to sign so that Roustaee "can continue to be a force of good in the world."

The petition was two-thirds of the way to reaching its 15,000-signature target Thursday.

Leila's Brothers movie won the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award at Cannes last year.

Official Iranian media has said the film "broke the rules by being entered at international film festivals without authorization," and the director refused to "correct" it as requested by the culture ministry.

Cannes festival organizers this week denounced "a serious violation of free speech for Iranian artists, filmmakers, producers and technicians."