Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes are 'grateful' to each other for their 'old songs'

Shawn Mendes and Mariah Carey have a lot to be grateful for including each other's songs.



Recently, the 22-year-old singer took to his Instagram and shared a blissful photo of himself, writing things he's grateful for in the caption. "

Grateful 💙 The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!" he wrote.

Carey commented on Mendes' post asking him the particular song he's grateful for when fellow artist Charlie Puth raise the question.



Later, Carey, 50, shared a selfie of herself with her eyes looking at the sky and with open arms, copying Mendes' caption and post from a day before

Carey changed up her caption, writing "Grateful 💖 The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"



Mendes was quick to respond to Carey, quote-tweeting her post and adding a laughing emoji and two hearts.

"😘😘," Carey replied.