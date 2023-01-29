Marc Anthony ties the knot with Nadia Ferreira in a lavish wedding ceremony in Miami

Singer Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira are officially married. The couple said "I do" in a lavish ceremony on Saturday (January 28) in Miami, Florida. The couple tied the knot in a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), as per Hola. The ceremony was attended by many A-listers like Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Maluma among others.

The photos of the couple have not been made public yet. But, as per the details shared by the publication, the model was looking beautiful in a Galia Lahav wedding dress with lace detailing and a voluminous tail. Meanwhile, the singer was dressed up in Christian Dior.



Carlos Slim and David Beckham were Anthony's best men.



In May of last year, the musician, 53, and former Miss Universe contestant, 23, announced their engagement. Sharing a picture of her diamond ring on her Instagram story, Ferreira wrote, "Engagement party."



Anthony has been married three times before, but his most famous marriage was with superstar Jennifer Lopez. He got married to Lopez in 2004 and got divorced in 2014.



He first got married in the year 2000 to Dayanara Torres. Anthony's third marriage was with Shannon De Lima.