Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal, '365 days without you'

Last year, Indian Tv actress Mandira Bedi's husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal died after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 49.

Today on his first death anniversary, Bedi remembered his husband and father of her two children. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared an emotional post, reading, "365 days without you," with a broken heart emoticon.

In the caption, Mandira wrote, ''Miss you Raji 💔'' She also shared a post on her Instagram stories showing her late husband's photo with flowers and a candle.

In her many interviews, Mandira has got candid about her husband's shocking death and how her children are her strength to live and work hard.

Soon after the post, Mandira's friends from the industry showed love and support. Actress Rhea Chakraborty commented, ''My love to you''

Vishal Dadlani wrote, ''Love to you and the kids, Mandy. Wishing you strength.''

Kaushal and TV presenter Mandira Bedi in 1999. The couple had two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

In his career, Kaushal had also produced and directed many films such as filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama 'My Brother Nikhil', starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla, 2006 thriller, 'Anthony Kaun Hai?', starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt among others.