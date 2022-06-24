Man irks wife by recognising former adult star Mia Khalifa, makes up with an expensive Birkin bag

When a man recognised the former adult star Mia Khalifa in Paris, his new wife, needless to say, was not pleased. Lya Mariella, a popular TikToker, was on a dinner with her husband during their honeymoon in the French capital.

In the video she shared on the short-form video-hosting service TikTok, Lya said after spotting Khalifa, her husband got excited and went on to text his male friends.

Mia herself commented on the post. She said, "Girl my man was on his phone the whole time, I say we throw them all away and go shopping tomorrow."

To which Lya responded, "I’m currently at hermes across the street, feel free to meet me here." In reply, Mia joked Lya's husband owes her a Birkin bag.

This influencer staying at my hotel in Paris posted a TikTok feeling bad cause her man was excited to see me walk by at dinner last night, and this morning he bought her a birkin to make up for it. A *BIRKIN* !! pic.twitter.com/DQXoZ3xiKV — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) June 13, 2022 ×

And indeed, the husband gifted her with an expensive Birkin bag, which seemed to do the trick and satiate the wife. In another video, Lya and Mia appeared in a video together, which was filmed by none other than her husband. They proceeded to hug.

Mia shared a screenshot of a video from Lya on Twitter and wrote, "This influencer staying at my hotel in Paris posted a TikTok feeling bad cause her man was excited to see me walk by at dinner last night, and this morning he bought her a birkin to make up for it. A *BIRKIN* !!"

A Lebanese native born in 1993, Khalifa moved to the US in 2001 and appeared in a series of adult videos filmed in 2014. She has since spoken about the exploitative nature of the porn industry and claims that she received only $12000 for the job.

After her videos appeared and went viral, she was shunned in Lebanon and other Middle-Eastern countries. She also received death threats from ISIS.