Malayalam actress Navya Nair has revealed she was fined Rs 1.14 lakh (1,966 AUD) recently for carrying jasmine flowers at the Melbourne International Airport in Australia. The actress travelled to Australia as the chief guest for an event organized by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

The actor disclosed at a public event organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria. Navya was invited to the event as part of the Onam celebrations, reports stated.

Sharing the incident at the event, according to Mathrubhumi, Navya recalled, "Before I came here, it was my father who bought jasmine for me. He cut it into two parts and gave it to me. He asked me to wear one in my hair from Kochi to Singapore since it would wither by the time I reached. He told me to keep the second one in my handbag so I could wear it on the onward journey from Singapore. I put it in my carry bag."

Navya admitted that she was not aware of the rules and had unknowingly broken a law. “

“It was a mistake I made unknowingly. Ignorance is no excuse. For bringing a 15 cm jasmine string, officials asked me to pay a fine of 1,980 dollars.” The actress stated that she had to pay up the fine within 28 days. The actress took the incident lightly and jokingly pointed out that her jasmine flowers were worth more than a lakh.

What do the Australian rules say?

According to the Australian government’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, International travellers arriving in Australia all allowed to bring in fresh-cut flowers and foliage only if they are being “declared.” The authorities reportedly inspect for exotic pests and diseases at international airports and seaports.

As per the Australian government, failure to declare plant material on the Incoming Passenger Card could lead to an infringement notice of up to $6,600 and possible criminal prosecution. The visa can also be cancelled in certain cases.

Who is Navya Nair?

Actress Navya Nair is a well-known name in Malayalam cinema. She had won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress twice. Navya made her acting debut in Ishtam back in 2001. Her other prominent works include films such as Nandanam, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Kunjikoonan, Kalyanaraman, Vellithira, Ammakilikkoodu, Gramophone, Pattanathil Sundaran, Jalolsavam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Azhagiya Theeye, Pandippada, Saira, and Kanne Madanguka across Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.

While the actress was fined for carrying flowers, that did not stop her from celebrating the Onam festival in Australia. The actress shared a reel of her journey to the country on Instagram