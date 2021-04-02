Malaika Arora takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Malaika Arora has taken the first jab of the Covid vaccine and shared that she is eligible for it.



Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, that shows her being administered the shot by a healthcare worker.



"I took the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus," Malaika wrote.









She urged everyone to take their shots on time.



"Don`t forget to take yours soon ! (n a special mention to our amazing frontline worker, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doing everything with a smile) Thank you (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)," she wrote.



