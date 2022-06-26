Malaika Arora share sweet post for 'love' Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Arjun Kapoor has turned a year older today and Kapoor is celebrating his special day with his lady love Malaika Arora. And looking at the pictures, the '2 States' actor and Malaika are having a gala time together. To celebrate the actor's 37th birthday, Arjun & Malaika, who is one of the most talked about the couple in the tinsel town right now, jetted off to the city of love Paris.



On Sunday, Arjun shared a slew of cosy selfies of them showing the Eiffel tower in the background. In the caption, Arjun wrote, ''Eiffel good... I knew I would...''



Looking at the pictures we can say, the couple is just relaxing and enjoying the beautiful city. Arjun is wearing a simple olive shirt, while Malaika is wearing a white robe.



Take a look:

Malaika also wished Arjun on his special day with a heartfelt post. Sharing a sweet photo and video of Arjun, she wrote, ''Make a wish my love🎂…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true ❤️💋 happy birthday @arjunkapoor''.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now and made their relationship official in 2019. Meanwhile, Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017. . They also have a son together Arhaan.



On the work front, Kapoor was seen in the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He will next be seen in 'Ek Villain' with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham and 'The Lady Killer'.