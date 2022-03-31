Makers share Kamal Haasan's intense new poster from 'Vikram'

Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Vikram’ is possibly one of the most awaited films from the South Indian film industry. Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film’s first look came out.

The poster shows Kamal Haasan’s half face.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Others like Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das are also a part of the film.

There is speculation that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film in an important cameo role.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International, music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander for the film.