Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards: 'Bombshell', 'Rocketman' pick big awards

Only a day before The Academy unveils its nominations list in all categories for Oscars 2020, the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild announced winners for this year.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Award was held in Los Angeles on January 11.

Out of all big winners on the night, 'Bombshell' and 'Rocketman' picked up three awards each. While 'Bombshell' won for contemporary makeup and hair styling, 'Rocketman' won points for period/character. Also read: Will Oscars 2020 follow BAFTA in excluding non-white actors, female directors from key nominations?

The first industry to have announced its Oscars winners list, it is interesting to note that six films this year were two-time nominees like 'Dolemite Is My Name', 'Downtown Abbey', 'Hustlers', 'John Wick: Parabellum', 'Joker' and 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

See the complete list of winners here:

BEST FILM CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Avengers: End Game

Winner – Bombshell

Hustlers

John Wick: Parabellum

Us

BEST FILM PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Winner – Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST FILM SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Winner – Bombshell

Captain Marvel

The Irishman

It: Chapter Two

Rocketman

BEST FILM CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Winner – Bombshell

Hustlers

John Wick: Parabellum

Joker

The Laundromat

BEST FILM PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Dolemite is My Name

Winner – Downton Abbey

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST TV SERIES CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Winner – Big Little Lies

Euphoria

Grace and Frankie

The Handmaid’s Tale

Russian Doll

BEST TV SERES PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: 1984

Chernobyl

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Winner – Fosse/Verdon

BEST TV SERIES SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: 1984

Winner – Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

Game of Thrones

Star Trek: Discovery

BEST TV SERIES CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Winner – Big Little Lies

Black-ish

Empire

Grace and Frankie

The Handmaid’s Tale



BEST TV SERIES PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: 1984

Chernobyl

Winner – Fosse/Verdon

GLOW

Pose

BEST TV SPECIAL CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

Winner – Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

World of Dance

BEST TV SPECIAL PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Deadwood: The Movie

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Patsy and Loretta

Rent: Live

Winner – Saturday Night Live

BEST TV SPECIAL SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Celebrity Big Brother

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Paddleton

Winner – Saturday Night Live

6 Underground

BEST TV SPECIAL CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

America’s Got Talent

Winner – Dancing with the Stars

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

World of Dance

BEST TV SPECIAL PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Winner – Deadwood: The Movie

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Patsy and Loretta

Rent: Live

6 Underground

Oscars 2020 nominations list will be announced on January 13.