Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards: 'Bombshell', 'Rocketman' pick big awards

Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Photograph:( Twitter )
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Award was held in Los Angeles on January 11.
Only a day before The Academy unveils its nominations list in all categories for Oscars 2020, the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild announced winners for this year.
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Award was held in Los Angeles on January 11.
Out of all big winners on the night, 'Bombshell' and 'Rocketman' picked up three awards each. While 'Bombshell' won for contemporary makeup and hair styling, 'Rocketman' won points for period/character. Also read: Will Oscars 2020 follow BAFTA in excluding non-white actors, female directors from key nominations?
The first industry to have announced its Oscars winners list, it is interesting to note that six films this year were two-time nominees like 'Dolemite Is My Name', 'Downtown Abbey', 'Hustlers', 'John Wick: Parabellum', 'Joker' and 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.
See the complete list of winners here:
BEST FILM CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Avengers: End Game
Winner – Bombshell
Hustlers
John Wick: Parabellum
Us
See: 21 movies you should watch before the Oscars 2020 night
BEST FILM PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Winner – Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST FILM SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Winner – Bombshell
Captain Marvel
The Irishman
It: Chapter Two
Rocketman
BEST FILM CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Winner – Bombshell
Hustlers
John Wick: Parabellum
Joker
The Laundromat
BEST FILM PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Dolemite is My Name
Winner – Downton Abbey
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST TV SERIES CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Winner – Big Little Lies
Euphoria
Grace and Frankie
The Handmaid’s Tale
Russian Doll
BEST TV SERES PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
American Horror Story: 1984
Chernobyl
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Winner – Fosse/Verdon
Also read: Salma Hayek's 'big butt' would have led to a fashion disaster at Oscars 2003 if not for Renee Zellweger
BEST TV SERIES SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
American Horror Story: 1984
Winner – Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Game of Thrones
Star Trek: Discovery
BEST TV SERIES CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Winner – Big Little Lies
Black-ish
Empire
Grace and Frankie
The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST TV SERIES PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
American Horror Story: 1984
Chernobyl
Winner – Fosse/Verdon
GLOW
Pose
BEST TV SPECIAL CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
Winner – Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
World of Dance
BEST TV SPECIAL PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Deadwood: The Movie
Live in Front of a Studio Audience
Patsy and Loretta
Rent: Live
Winner – Saturday Night Live
BEST TV SPECIAL SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Celebrity Big Brother
2019 MTV Video Music Awards
Paddleton
Winner – Saturday Night Live
6 Underground
BEST TV SPECIAL CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
America’s Got Talent
Winner – Dancing with the Stars
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
World of Dance
BEST TV SPECIAL PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Winner – Deadwood: The Movie
Live in Front of a Studio Audience
Patsy and Loretta
Rent: Live
6 Underground
Oscars 2020 nominations list will be announced on January 13.