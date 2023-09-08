Mahesh Babu heaps praises on Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee respond

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is being liked by one and all. Fans have been thronging cinema halls across the country to watch Khan's vigilante drama which has been helmed by Atlee. The film has also found a fan in Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.



Mahesh Babu showered praise for Atlee and Khan after watching Jawan on X, formerly known as Twitter. What followed was a sweet exchange between the two superstars of Indian cinema.



After watching Jawan, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Jawan.. Blockbuster cinema... Atlee Sir delivers king-size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched... He's on fire here. Jawan will break his own records... How cool is that! Stuff of the legends."



Shah Rukh Khan replied to this post with the words, "Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend."



Take a look at the superstars' X exchange here:

#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… 💥💥💥 @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… 👏👏👏 The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here 🔥🔥🔥!! Jawan will break his own records…… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023 ×

Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug. https://t.co/xW0ZD65uvk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023 ×

Filmmaker Atlee too responded to Mahesh Babu's post on X.

These words coming from you has really made my day, sir. Means a lot to us. ❤️ Love you sir, see you soon sirrrr ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/utj7SV9YIF — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 8, 2023 ×

Jawan fever has gripped the nation and how. On Friday evening, Shah Rukh Khan responded to several fan clubs' posts across different cities. The film earned over Rs 1 billion on the first day itself making it the highest-grossing Hindi film on the first day ever.



He expressed his gratitude and love for this tremendous response to Jawan.

Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023 ×

Trade pundits have predicted that Jawan is likely to surpass the earnings of Pathaan which is so far the highest-grossing film of the year.



Jawan has received mostly positive reviews.

WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.