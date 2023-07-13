Maharaja: Anurag Kashyap to play the antagonist in Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film
Story highlights
Vijay Sethupathi shared the poster of Maharaja on social media on Thursday. "VJS50 titled as Maharaja. Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan," read the caption.
Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors in the entertainment industry these days. He will feature as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The actor also has Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. In the midst of all this, Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled the title of his 50th film - Maharaja. The movie will also feature Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.
Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap’s second collaboration
Vijay Sethupathi shared the poster of Maharaja on social media on Thursday. "VJS50 titled as Maharaja. Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan," read the caption. If reports are to be believed then Anurag Kashyap is going to play villain in this revenge thriller.
However, the official announcement of the film and its cast is yet to be made by the makers. Maharaja will be the second film of Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap's collaboration. Earlier, they have worked together in Imaika Nodigal.
Maharaja will also feature Munishkanth and Arul Doss among others. While Manikandan has written the film, Nataraj will be the DOP. The music for Maharaja will be composed by Ajnesh Loknath, who also composed the tracks of superhit Kannada film, Kantara.
Maharaja: 60 per cent shooting has been completed
As per reports, the film went on floors last year and 60 per cent of its shooting has been completed. The last schedule of the film is said to be of 35 days and it is believed that Maharaja may be released by the end of this year.
On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Vetrimaaran's Tamil film Viduthalai Part 1. He will also be seen in Merry Christmas, Mumbaikar, and Gandhi Talks.