Maharaja: Anurag Kashyap to play the antagonist in Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors in the entertainment industry these days. He will feature as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The actor also has Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. In the midst of all this, Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled the title of his 50th film - Maharaja. The movie will also feature Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.

Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap’s second collaboration

Vijay Sethupathi shared the poster of Maharaja on social media on Thursday. "VJS50 titled as Maharaja. Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan," read the caption. If reports are to be believed then Anurag Kashyap is going to play villain in this revenge thriller.

