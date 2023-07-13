Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these actors to prepare for his role in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear in filmmaker Atlee's upcoming film Jawan. This will be SRK's second film in 2023 and his first collaboration with Atlee, who is well-known in South India for his blockbuster films. The film reportedly has an all-south crew and is pitched as a South film with a North Indian actor playing the lead. The recently released prevue of Jawan also indicated that the visuals, aesthetics and action sequences made it look like a South Indian film.



Khan, in fact, has himself admitted that the film has a heavy influnece on Tamil films. The superstar recently did an AMA session on Twitter with his fans and was asked if he watched a lot of movies to prepare for his role in Jawan.



On Thursday, a fan tweeted, "#AskSRK did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it?”

Shah Rukh responded that he watched films made by the director of Atlee and several South Indian actors, including Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Yash.

“I watched a lot of films of Atlee, Vijay sir, Allu Arjun ji, Rajni sir, Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan,” said the actor.



Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi- both bonafide stars of South India.



Khan's admission of watching other actors' work and drawing inspiration from them was lauded by fans. Most appreciated that the Khan was open about his prep and how respectfully he had addressed each of the actors.



Owing to the oan India success of films like Pushpa and KGF, actors Allu Arjun and Yash have now become household names across the country. Rajinikanth has always been Tamil cinema’s biggest pan-India star. Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, has been the biggest box office draw in Kollywood for several years now.



Jawan will hit theatres on 7 September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

