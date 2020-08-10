Madonna collaborating with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody on a musical screenplay

While quarantine might have hit the business of entertainment, the pop stars surely know how to keep up their creative juices flowing. From Selena Gomez venturing into cooking to online concerts, we have seen lots. Now, Madonna has revealed that she has something up her sleeve.

In a black-and-white video shared by Madonna, the pop star is busy writing a screenplay with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody. They are working on a musically centered screenplay.

Madonna shared on her Instagram the news and wrote, “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries, what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…” and then a bunch of emojis. Watch the video below:

It is speculated that the screenplay could be about Madonna herself as she is seen in the video describing her iconic Jean-Paul Gaultier ‘Blonde Ambition’ satin cone-bra look from her 1990 tour. “The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?” Cody asks. “Yeah,” Madonna says. “Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset; it’s cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it.”

This is not a first for Madonna as she has previously written a few screenplays in her day, including for 2011’s ‘W.E.’. which she also directed. The period romance starring Andrea Riseborough earned the writer/director a Best Original Song Academy Award nomination. Madonna also co-wrote and directed 2005’s ‘Filth and Wisdom.’ She also had starring roles in films like ‘Evita,’ ‘Dick Tracy,’ ‘The Next Best Thing,’ and ‘Swept Away’.

