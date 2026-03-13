/Made in Korea review: Priyanka Mohan-Park Hye Jin's film is a heartfelt Indo-Korean tale of dreams and self-discovery

Since 2014, I've been following the variations of songs in the k-pop world and watching k-dramas and slowly seen the rise of the Hallyu wave. From being an ARMY to becoming a fan of actor Lee Min Ho, it has always been sort of stimulating for me. However, Made in Korea, with a pinch of an Indian background, the film also showcases the story of an individual soaring high in her life by following her dreams. The Indo-South Korean film stars Priyanka Mohan and Park Hye Jin play key roles.

Plot of Made in Korea

The film begins with the story of Shenba, who dreams of going to South Korea ever since she was introduced to Korean culture in school. Growing up in Tamil Nadu, Shenba has always been fond of going to places she has always been in love with, and on the other hand, she is also in love with her childhood friend Mani, who is struggling to have a stable income. However, certain circumstances lead the two to have a tiff with Shenba's father and leave the city.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While both planned on going to South Korea to begin a new life, an unfortunate turn of events led to Mani getting separated from Shenba, and the latter reached South Korea. With a lonely journey, Shenba struggles to make a living in a new country and makes new friends. But does she live her dream and reach her goal of becoming something that she had always dreamt of? Or will she make a U-turn to her own country?

What works?

The overall story of Made in Korea is generic and feel-good. With the beauty of a small town in Tamil Nadu and the aesthetic look of a South Korean city, it makes it very soothing to watch. In addition, the songs are very motivational and breezy and showcase the smooth transition of girl from struggles to achieving success.

The performance of all characters in the film has played their part well. Specifically, the bond between characters Priyanka Mohan and Park Hye Jin has been shown beautifully. Made in Korea also gives one more message: that a simple story can also give a lot of lessons to learn and can be delightful to watch at the same time too.

What does not work?

The writing of the characters could have more depth, and the plotline of the film was very predictable and basic. A few dialogues of the characters were not making sense at times, and also the sudden shifts in the film were not making a good connection to the story. Coming to the struggles of an individual in a new country, it has rarely shown and is far different from real life.

Final verdict of the film

Delivering something fresh and unique with pinch of Indian and South Korean culture could have been more than what was shown in the film. The plotline and the writing of the film is just one-time watch. It basically gives you idea of how one should go for a solo trip, despite being vulnerable and skeptical of future circumstances.

All about Made in Korea

Helmed by Ra. Karthik and produced by Sreenidhi Sagar under the banner of Rise East Entertainment. Apart from Priyanka Mohan and Park Hye Jin, the film also stars Si Hun Baek, Rishikanth, Ha Ram Jo and Jae Hyeon Jang in supporting roles.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna threatens legal action over leaked audio of her mother