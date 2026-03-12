/Oscars 2026: 7 nominated movies to watch before the 98th Academy Awards on Netflix, Prime Video, and other

The countdown to the 2026 Oscars has already begun. With just a few days left until experiencing the big awards night, take a look at this year’s nominated movies that have kept their spark alive after months of their release.
As the 98th Academy Awards approach, revisit these seven nominated films of this year. From Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another to Michael B Jordan’s Sinners, spare some time and watch these movies before one of them marks its name under the prestigious gold-plated statuette this year.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the movie features Michael B Jordan in a dual role. It is a supernatural thriller set in 1930s Mississippi, following twins Smoke and Stack, who decide to escape their violent past. While heading back to their hometown, Mississippi, they discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Paul Thomas Anderson's action drama stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a former radical father who protects his daughter, Willa, from a deranged official, Col Lockjaw (Sean Penn), risking his life in a much troubled situation.
Where to watch: Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video
This is a sports action movie that focuses on Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a retired 1990s racer who returns to Formula 1 to mentor rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, and save the failing team.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Josh Safdie, Timothée Chalamet portrays Marty Mouser, an NYC table tennis hustler who desires to become the world’s best player while also facing numerous struggles in his life. The movie is inspired by the legendary player, Marty Supreme.
Where to watch: Netflix
The recent horror sci-fi revolves around Victor (Oscar Isaac), who is a broken and ambitious scientist who acts as his own abusive father. The movie continues with his daring experiment of bringing a monstrous creature (Jacob Elordi) to life.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Emma Stone, opposite Jesse Plemons, stars in Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy sci-fi, which follows the life of two obsessive men who kidnap Michelle, a powerful pharmaceutical CEO, but later discover that she is an alien who has a motive to destroy the Earth.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The emotionally heartfelt movie features the life story of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, who were in immense joy celebrating the birth of their son, Hamnet. However, a tragedy strikes in their lives when Hamnet dies at a young age, which leads Shakespeare to write his timeless masterpiece "Hamlet."