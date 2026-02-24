/Made in Korea: Netflix announces release date of Priyanka Mohan-Park Hye Jin starrer

From India to the streets of Seoul, Priyank Mohan is all set to embark on a new journey in an heartfelt detour with the upcoming film titled Made in Korea. The upcoming movie brings a fresh cross-cultural story to Tamil cinema. Helmed by Ra Karthik, the film also stars Squid Game actress Park Hye Jin. Much to the excitement, the makers have announced the release date.

When can you watch Made in Korea?

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix shared a poster of the main cast and revealed the release date of the film. Along with the poster, the caption read, "Korean dreams, Seoul streets and one big leap of faith. Namma ooru ponnu… ippo South Korea lu oru adventure of a lifetime start pannara. Watch Made in Korea, coming soon only on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The poster of the film showcased March 12 as the release date.

Soon netizens flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "Can't wait to see you as Shenba." Another user wrote, "Your expressions are so natural. Shenba suits you perfectly. Can't wait to watch it. This role is going to be special." “Eagerly waiting for my Shenba to see her in a different role. You look very cute, Pri. Can't wait to see you. "All the best,” wrote the third user.

Made in Korea tells the story of Shenba, who faces isolation and cultural differences after her boyfriend's betrayal, who leaves her in Seoul. How her personal growth and new friendships make her discover strength and lasting connections forms the main crux, as per IMDb.

Who is Park Hye Jin?

Born in South Korea, the veteran actress is best known for her portrayal of Cho Sang Woo's mother in Squid Game seasons 1, 2 and 3. She has also been part of several other popular shows, including Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, Pachinko Season 2, Bad Memory Eraser, Revenant, My Lovely Journey, Meant to Be, Pale Moon, About Time, Prison Playbook, A Bird That Doesn't Sing, My Husband, Mr Oh!, Delivery Man and Youth of May, among others.

