‘M3GAN’ sequel is in works, here's everything you need to know
The film, released in January, is a blockbuster hit and has so far garnered $91 million globally. The movie had a budget of $12 million.
M3GAN is coming back for more thrills and chills. The American science fiction horror movie, which has been the talk of the internet ever since its release, is coming back with a sequel. The film about a terrifying AI-powered doll has been breaking all the box office records ever since its release, and on Wednesday, James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse banners officially confirmed that the sequel is in the works at Universal, THR reports.
Titled 'M3GAN 2.0', the horror film is set to debut in theatres on January 17, 2025.
Actors Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are reportedly all set to reprise their roles in the sequel, with screenwriter Akela Cooper returning to write the script of the 2.0 version. However, it's still unclear if director Gerard Johnstone will return to helm the sequel or not.
More plot details have not been revealed yet.
Executive producer Michael Williams will back the sequel as one of the producers this time.
The science-fiction horror film, produced by James Wan, revolved around the titular AI-powered doll, M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android), who is made to care for kids in the absence of their parents.
WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawatt wrote in his review that ''the film is both a departure and a homage to creepy doll movies like Annabelle and Chucky franchises.''
He wrote further: "M3GAN is a joy from start to finish, irrespective of your general opinion on creepy doll movies." The titular doll is a thing of dark majesty and a far cry from the mostly passive dolls in other horror media. The design is extremely careful and deliberate to evoke a sense of the uncanny valley instead of hyperrealism. M3GAN's eyes look shadowed and always seem to possess a devilish intelligence that is far beyond human capacity. The doll is frightening in a primal way, and way before it actually begins to wreak havoc.'' Read the full review here.