Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion: 7 things we learnt about the couples

Love is Blind season 6 reunion has finally aired and to know if it answers the questions that you might have had about any of the couples or singletons, tune into Netflix now. It was a lengthy reunion episode and grander than any of the other seasons as several couples from previous seasons also joined in, giving you some extra deets that you didn’t know you needed.

Spoilers ahead!

Here are 7 things we learned in the Love is Blind season 6 reunion episode.

Johnny and Amy are still married!

Yes, the only couple to have tied the knot this season, Johnny and Amy are still very much together. The two looked adorable as they walked hand-in-hand and talked about their first year of marriage. The big question around the whole birth control tussle between the two also seems to have settled.

Trevor apologises

The ‘mullet man’ whom Chelsea almost said yes to also joined the cast, albeit for a few minutes. Trevor was called out for already having a girl on the outside as he joined the shoot of the show. In fact, his text messages with the said girl were put on display for everyone to see. He talked to her right before the shooting began and right after he exited the show. SHOCKING!

Chelsea regrets the ‘Megan Fox’ comment

After being roasted on social media, Chelsea finally got the chance to put a full stop to the Megan Fox comparisons. She admitted that she regrets comparing herself to Megan Fox and that people gave her a hard time for doing so. Also, Jimmy and Chelsea are no longer together.

Did Jessica and Jimmy get together?

Probably the biggest question we all had was whether Jimmy and Jessica got together after he broke up with Chelsea. Sorry to break your hearts (or not), but that didn’t happen. In fact, Jessica is pretty furious with Jimmy for “bad-mouthing” her in interviews, saying that during one of the dates she left the pods in 10 minutes and snapped at him. However, the clips (or receipts as they are calling them) seem to have called Jimmy’s bluff.

Are AD and Clay together?

Aah, no! While we get to see a repenting Clay in the reunion episode, AD is pretty clear that after he said no at the altar, she is not going to get back with him. Clay also admitted that he has been going to therapy to fix himself. Meanwhile, AD reveals that she dated Matthew, the same man who was accused of saying the same things to two different girls in the pods.

Did Jeramey and Sarah Ann get together?

YEAH! This happened. The massive 5 am drama that ensued between Jeramey and his then-fiance Laura culminated in him and Sarah Ann, the other girl he dated in the pods and was supposedly talking to till 5 am in a parking lot, getting together. They have even been living with each other for almost a year now.

What about Kenneth and Brittany?

The couple abruptly broke up after returning from Dominican Republic and Kenneth didn’t seem to have been hit by it as badly as one might think. Nick Lachey even points that out to which Kenneth gracefully replied. However, Kenneth and Brittany revealed at the reunion that they might not be romantically together anymore, but they are certainly great friends.