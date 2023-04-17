Love Is Blind live reunion gets delayed for over an hour; Netflix issues apology

Netflix subscribers had to wait over an hour to watch Love Is Blind's live reunion, which was scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET. It didn't premiere until 9:15 PM ET. Netflix later apologised via a social media post.

The reunion, which was to be hosted by emcees Nick and Vanessa Lachey, faced several technical difficulties before it finally started streaming on the OTT giant.

In a statement, Netflix said, "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Meanwhile, Season 4's Marshall Glaze shared a funny picture on his Twitter handle, indicating that he trying to fix the unspecified issue. "I'm trying yall," Marshall, 27, wrote Sunday. The post triggered a meme-fest online.

I gave y'all an hour....this me right now though... pic.twitter.com/Eym1n6fEyG — Adrienne Annice 🍑🫐🐦🐝 (@LadyA08) April 17, 2023

TRY HARDER MARSHALL! We are rooting for you!! pic.twitter.com/BbRGJEGrRX — ❂𝙽 𝙴 𝚇 𝚇 𝙸 𝚃 𝙰❂ (@Nexxita) April 17, 2023

As the show began, host Vanessa Lachey apologised to the viewers and admitted that the show was now airing in a live-to-tape format. "I want to say, we are sorry we're late. We are no longer live but we are here!"

She added, "All of you at home, you haven't missed a thing. We've actually been sitting here on these couches not talking to each other."

Love is Blind series features couples that propose before seeing one another. They get to know one another from within purpose-built "pods", where they can only communicate via a speaker. In this season, we saw five couples, including Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Micah Lussier and Paul Peden.

Four seasons of the reality TV show are currently streaming on Netflix.

