Longest-running Broadway show set to come to a close after 35 years

After a successful run of 35 years, the longest-running show in Broadway history 'The Phantom of the Opera' is going to come to a close in February next year after celebrating a major milestone.

The legendary show will mark its 35th anniversary in January, and in February, they will say goodbye to the audience in a final performance scheduled on February 18 at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre, TODAY has confirmed.

Three musical theatre legends Andrew Lloyd Webber (composer), Hal Prince (director) and Cameron Mackintosh (producer) are the minds who got the show together.

The show first premiered on London's West End in October 1986 before opening on Broadway on January 26, 1988.

The show is coming to an end for various reasons. And, a drop-off in audience attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic is one of them.

Also read: Native American actress and activist reflects on 1973 Academy Awards protest

The broadway show, which is based on the 1910 French novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux, tells the story of a mysterious mask-wearing opera lover who becomes obsessed with a beautiful soprano and haunts the Paris Opera House.