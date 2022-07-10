'Lock Upp' star Payal Rohatgi ties the knot with Sangram Singh after 12 years of dating, see wedding pics

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show 'Lock Upp', has finally tied the knot with wrestler and fiance Sangram Singh. The ceremony was held at a beautiful location in Agra on July 9, Saturday.

The couple dated for 12 years before making things official. In the reality TV show, Rohatgi was seen saying that she wants to marry her fiance at the earliest but several factors have resulted in its delay.

Donning a gorgeous red lehenga choli, the diva paired her bridalwear with heavy jewellery. For her makeup, she opted for a minimal look. Meanwhile, Sangram donned a beige sherwani with a matching turban.

Photos of their wedding ceremony are going viral on social media. Take a look!

For their Haldi ceremony, the two lovebirds wore matching yellow clothes. Looking every bit stunning, the couple got ready for their big day. Their friends and families accompanied them as they organised pre-wedding festivities in Agra.

After wrapping up the ceremonies in Agra, the couple will host a reception in Mumbai for her friends and fraternity members. In an interview with ETimes, she shared, "I am inviting my Lock Upp co-contestants to the Mumbai reception. The Delhi reception is on July 14 because the marriage is on July 9th. I will send the invites to everyone because it is a beautiful occasion."

Payal met the love of her life while shooting for the reality show 'Survivor India' in 2011. The actress made her relationship with Sangram official a year later and they got engaged in February 2014.

