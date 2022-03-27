Lin-Manuel Miranda won’t be attending the Oscars, here's why

Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend the Academy Awards this year at the Dolby theatre.



Miranda, who is nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for 'Dos Oruguitas' from Walt Disney’s 'Encanto', will not present at the event, in person after his wife Vanessa Nadal, has tested positive for Covid-19.



Taking to his Twitter account, Miranda revealed his decision, adding that he and his children continue to test negative for Covid-19.

“This weekend, my wife tested [positive] for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids and I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the



Oscars tomorrow night,” Miranda wrote. “Cheering for my [Tick, Tick … Boom!] and Encanto families [with] my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID.

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 26, 2022

Miranda’s directorial debut, Tick, Tick … BOOM! is also up for two Oscars. The Netflix musical is nominated in two categories at the Oscars: Best actor for Andrew Garfield and best editing.

The night would become historic for Miranda, as he is Oscar-nominated in the category of the best original song for writing 'Dos Oruguitas,' a ballad from Disney’s 'Encanto.' If Miranda wins the trophy beating other nominees like Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Diane Warren and Van Morrison, he would achieve EGOT status: an honour in show business meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony during his career. He would be the third youngest in history.



As a precaution, the Academy released updated covid protocols and guidelines on Friday following a spike in positive cases among attendees at this year’s BAFTAS.

As per the new protocols, “those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test are not permitted to attend under any circumstances,” among other requirements.