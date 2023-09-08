Lil Baby escorted off stage as gunshots interrupt Memphis concert, one injured
Rapper Lil Baby was abruptly removed from the stage during a performance at the FedEx Forum due to gunshots on Thursday night.
Rapper Lil Baby found himself swiftly escorted from the stage as gunshots erupted within the confines of the FedEx Forum on Thursday night. There are indications that at least one individual suffered injuries as a result.
In the crowd, Glentavious Jones was present and managed to record a video capturing the sight of a man sporting a red shirt being transported away on a stretcher.
While Memphis police confirmed the occurrence of the shooting on the first level of the FedEx Forum, they have refrained from disclosing any additional information regarding the incident.
Reports from those in attendance suggest that the gunfire rang out during the initial half-hour of the concert.
In response to the unsettling incident, the FedEx Forum was promptly evacuated to ensure the safety of all present.
More details awaited.
