Zoe Kravitz, of 'Big Little Lies' fame, has lost track of her tattoos

Actress Zoe Kravitz is a cool kid on the block, and while her tattoos may fascinate some, she has no idea as to how many of them are actually on her body.



Kravitz reportedly said, "I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewellery. It's funny because I don't even know how many I have. I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them. There are some I like more than others."



The actress reportedly has 56 tattoos all over her body, but she can neither confirm nor deny that number. She plans to get inked some more.



"I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you're into it, it's hard to stop... It has always been about health, using organic products, eating well, exercising, drinking lots of water, and getting enough sleep. When you feel good and your body is happy, healthy, and balanced, your skin looks good," she added.



"When we're not feeling good, our skin is dehydrated and we start breaking out; then we tend to use makeup to cover ourselves up more and hide. I believe that beauty starts with what's on the inside and how we take care of ourselves," she further added.



The 'Big Little Lies' star also spoke about how staying indoors negatively impacted her amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



"I realised how much my mental health is affected by not being able to do little things that make me feel good. Some things become routine; we put makeup on because we're supposed to. But doing that can boost your confidence and make you feel like a different person. You get to access and highlight different parts of your personality based on how you're dressing and what your makeup is like. I think life is really a game of dress-up in a lot of ways. Fashion and beauty are self-expression. It should be playful and fun," concluded Kravitz.