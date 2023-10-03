Zendaya's white dress for Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week show will blow your mind
Story highlights
Zendaya joined the Louis Vuitton house as a brand ambassador in April as part of their campaign to launch the Capucines bag.
Zendaya joined the Louis Vuitton house as a brand ambassador in April as part of their campaign to launch the Capucines bag.
Zendaya recently stunned all as she turned up at the Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton show, looking like a million bucks. Turning up as a sexy white siren, Zendaya sported long locks as she walked towards the Louis Vuitton show in a white dress with zip details on the front that was open to flaunt her decolletage.
The plunging swan white gown featured a top zipper that was pulled down to her midriff, while the bottom accent was zipped open to her mid-thigh. She paired the look with stilettos to match, minimal Bulgari jewelry, and her hair parted down the middle. She attended the womenswear spring/summer 2024 show with an entourage that included longtime stylist and close friend Law Roach.
trending now
Zendaya joined the Louis Vuitton house as a brand ambassador in April as part of their campaign to launch the Capucines bag.
The Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week saw a bevy of stars including A-list actors, filmmakers, international pop stars, and European fashionistas. Among those in attendance were Cate Blanchett, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Regina King, Alicia Vikander, Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany, Cynthia Erivo, Phoebe Dynevor, Gemma Chan, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith, Venus Williams, Jurnee Smollett, Emma Chamberlain, Robyn, Felix, New Jeans member Hyein, and Haim members Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.
In attendance from India, we saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.