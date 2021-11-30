Zendaya's open-back gown is the most fashion forward she's ever been: Pics

As Zendaya starts with her press tour for the much-hyped superhero movie, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', we cannot help but talk about her gown from the opening night itself.



The young actress is the queen of understated fashion and always loves to make big noise with her statement jewelry and/or gowns. So, she made sure her first public appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' counts.

For the big outing, the 25-year-old actress wore a formfitting open-back gown by Roberto Cavalli from their Fall 2000 collection, which was given a contemporary twist by the current creative director Fausto Puglisi. The eye-catching element of the gown was a golden spine jewelry piece adorning the open back.

To ensure her gown was the talk of the event, Zendaya made her dress her statement accessory for the night and kept the rest of her look simple: simple yet elegant side-swept hair that was tied into a low bun, teamed with the perfect pair of oversized gold hoop earrings and some minimal make-up. Zendaya went for a subtle smokey-eye look and opted for nude lips.



We don't know what her performance is going to be like in the movie, but her press tour looks have left us floored already!

Check the gown out from all possible angles: