Revealed! Priyanka Chopra is Sati in 'Matrix 4', Korean poster of the film confirms

No one really knew anything about Priyanka Chopra's role in 'Matrix 4' until the film's Korean poster came out. And, we are so thrilled to learn about the character she's got to play in this popular franchise!



The Instagram page of Warner Brothers Korea has confirmed what fans have speculated all along: Priyanka Chopra is Sati in Keanu Reeves' 'Matrix Resurrections', popularly known as 'Matrix 4', as they released the film's Korean poster today.

It so happened that on Monday, Warner Brothers Korea took to their Instagram handle and shared the Korean solo posters of the characters from 'The Matrix Resurrections'. While most of the image remained unchanged, some of the text seemed to have undergone some changes.



In Priyanka Chopra's solo shot, the film's title was written in local language, Priyanka's character name featured in red: Sati (사티). If that wasn't enough to confirm all those months of speculations, the caption also featured the hashtag Sati.

Thus, it is confirmed that Priyanka is indeed playing the grown-up avatar of Sati--who has been a prominent character in this trilogy--who sends franchise patriarch Keanu Reeves' Neo into the rabbit hole.

These theories started to gain popularity when 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer was first released. Fans were certain that the whole 'Alice in Wonderland' undertone in the trailer was highly suggestive of Priyanka playing a bigger role in Neo's journey. Some thought she could very well be the new Oracle.



In the poster, Priyanka Chopra can be seen in an interesting costume with her hair tied up in ‘space’ buns, thus adding fuel to those theories.

