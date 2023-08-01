You got a sick Barbie? Here's the world's first Barbie doctor for you

Obsessed with your Barbies and can’t think of what you’d do when any of them breaks? We have the perfect answer for you and that is this 62-year-old Barbie superfan, Bettina Dorfmann from Germany will fix the Barbie for you. She is the world’s first self-proclaimed Barbie doctor who herself has an elaborate collection of dolls in every shape and size.

This Germany woman has been collecting Barbies for over 30 years now. Bettina has held the record for the largest collection of Barbie dolls since 2005. She overtook Tony Mattia from the UK who had 1,125 Barbie dolls, with her collection of 2,500 dolls. Since then, her collection of dolls has only grown in number. Speaking to the Guinness World Records, Bettina said, “I love Barbie dolls because I played with them in my childhood, and it was a very good time for me.”

As for her Barbie doctor profession, she takes her repair business rather seriously. Speaking to the records organisation, she said that she started repairing her own dolls and buying replacement parts for them. Eventually, collectors at toy trade fairs started asking her to restore their dolls’ hair and makeup or replace missing eyelashes.

Today, she charges anything between $5.60 for quick repairs that can be done on the spot to $336.01 for more complex repairs, which need more time and effort.

