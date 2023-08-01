IN PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani look ultra glam as showstoppers

It was a sight to watch at the Fashion Design Council of India’s India Couture Week in New Delhi as actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan turned showstoppers for fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil. Also walking the ramp on the same day was Disha Patani for designer Dolly J. Pictures and videos of them walking the ramp amid applause soon surfaced on the internet and everyone had something to say about their looks and walk, ofcourse.

For the event, Sara wore a peach and silver lehenga, a blouse and a cape. Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in a beige sherwani and cream pants. At the event, they walked the ramp and complemented each other as they took their pauses for the cameras.

While some wanted to see Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Kapoor walk the ramp together, others found Sara Ali Khan’s walk a bit funny.

Disha Patani also walked at the India Couture Week as a showstopper. She was seen in a shimmery silver blouse, matching high-slit skirt and heels. She smiled and folded her hands at the audience as she walked the ramp.

Films that Sara, Disha and Aditya are busy working on

On the work front, Disha Patani has a film with Sidharth Malhotra, titled Yodha. The film will hit the theatres on December 15 this year. She also has Project K in the pipeline. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

