World's most expensive french fries cost $200. Why is it special?

A New York City restaurant has come up with the world's most expensive french fries. They cost a whopping $200.

The restaurant, Serendipity3, has turned them unique by coming up with gold-dusted french fries. It is called ‘Crème dela Crème Pommes Frites'.

In 2021, it has been recognised by Guinness World Records as ‘the most expensive French Fries’. A recent video shared by the organisation has gone viral.

Also Read: Heineken exits Russia in wake of Ukraine war

In the video, it is said that a lot of ingredients in it are flown in from around the world.

The Guinness World Records also shared the ingredients of the dish. It includes vintage 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne, J LeBlanc French Champagne, pure cage-free goose fat from France, etc. It is topped with 23k edible gold dust among others.

The restaurant’s creative director Joe Calderone had developed the dish along with Chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert, who is also Serendipity3's corporate executive chef.

Watch: Southdown breed of Sheep gains popularity in Australia

"New York City has reawakened and the world is thrilled that Serendipity3 is back and better than ever," Calderone told ‘Food and Wine’.

"We are so honoured to be recognised by Guinness World Records for our creation of the most expensive French fries, the Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, and look forward to creating even more over-the-top recipes in the future," added Calderone.

(With inputs from agencies)