Why should you go organic? Benefits of adopting an organic lifestyle

In pursuing a healthier lifestyle, organic food has emerged as a critical strategy for staying healthy. The organic foods market is projected to reach US$ 176.51 billion by 2023, with further growth expected to reach US$ 553.13 billion by 2033.

Organic food refers to produce grown without synthetic fertilisers, pesticides, or Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), offering a more natural and wholesome option for nourishment.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that organic fruits, vegetables, and grains contain higher essential nutrients than conventionally grown counterparts. For example, a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that organic crops had significantly higher concentrations of vitamin C and certain minerals such as iron and magnesium. By consuming organic food, individuals can ensure they receive a greater abundance of vital nutrients, contributing to improved overall health and well-being.

A recent survey conducted by McKinsey & Co. found that 66 per cent of all participants and 75 per cent of millennial participants take sustainability into account when making a purchase. One of the critical advantages of choosing organic food is the reduction in exposure to potentially harmful chemicals commonly used in conventional farming practices.

The study found that individuals who consumed organic food had significantly lower levels of pesticide metabolites in their bodies. By reducing exposure to these chemicals, individuals can mitigate health risks associated with pesticide exposure, such as hormonal disruption and adverse effects on the nervous system. Many studies have proven that people who follow an organic diet have healthier bodies and sound minds.

Recent research indicates that 72 per cent of respondents are buying more environmentally friendly products now compared to five years ago, with 81 per cent expecting further increases in the next five years.

Organic fruits and vegetables have higher antioxidant levels, protecting against free radicals and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. A study in PLOS ONE found that organic strawberries have significantly more antioxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids.

Consuming antioxidant-rich organic food supports overall health and lowers chronic disease risk. Organic food benefits personal health and the environment. Organic farming prioritises soil health, biodiversity, and water quality.

According to the Rodale Institute, organic farming also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon dioxide. Supporting organic agriculture promotes sustainable practices for future generations.

Opting for organic choices allows individuals to consume nutrient-rich food while reducing exposure to harmful substances. And, the increasing availability of organic food makes it easier to integrate it into our daily lives.

(Inputs by Satyajit Hange, Co-founder at TBOF)

