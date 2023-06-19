Science of Snacking! Exploring the benefits of balanced snack choices

Snacking has become a widespread habit for millions of people worldwide. Whether it's to satisfy hunger pangs, replenish energy levels, or simply indulge in the taste of certain foods, snacking has become an integral part of our lives. However, the impact of snacking on our health depends on our snacking behaviour.

There are various reasons why people snack, such as hunger, social and food culture, boredom, indulgence, and even food insecurity. Additionally, advertisements from the food and beverage industry play a significant role in influencing our snacking choices, often promoting fast food, sugary drinks, and unhealthy snacks. Studies have found that snacking which is unrelated to hunger is associated with higher overall calorie intake, especially among emotional eaters and those experiencing psychological stress.

As a result, consuming ultra-processed, hyper-palatable snacks that lack nutrition can negatively affect eating behaviours and diet quality and lead to unwanted weight gain and loss of appetite.

According to the Food & Health Survey conducted in 2022 by the International Food Information Council, the most common reasons for snacking are hunger or thirst, the desire for a sweet or salty treat, and the easy availability of snack foods. Alarmingly, 40 per cent of participants admitted to occasionally replacing meals with snacks, primarily lunch. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in snacking reported by younger individuals and parents with children.

How to make balanced snack choices

Now, let's delve into the importance of balanced snack choices. A balanced snack consists of a nutrient-rich combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats that provide sustained energy and contribute to overall well-being. It includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and sources of healthy fats like nuts and seeds. Balanced snacks support optimal health by providing a variety of micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. They promote satiety, aid in digestion, and help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Of course, portion control is also essential to ensure the snack aligns with your calorie needs.

Instead of relying on processed snacks, consider incorporating wholesome options like Greek yoghurt with fresh berries or apple slices with almond butter. Traditional nutritious choices like Sattu ladoo, Goondh ladoo, a variety of dates, almonds, and homemade protein bars among others can also serve as satisfying and nourishing alternatives for maintaining a healthy diet. For those unaware, ladoo is a famous sweet from the Indian subcontinent.

Benefits of choosing healthy balanced snacks

Enhanced energy, well-being, and focus: Balanced snack choices replenish glucose levels, prevent fatigue, and enhance productivity, leading to improved energy levels, overall well-being, and better focus.

Balanced snack choices replenish glucose levels, prevent fatigue, and enhance productivity, leading to improved energy levels, overall well-being, and better focus. Appetite regulation and portion control: Balanced snacks help regulate your appetite, stabilise blood sugar levels, and reduce calorie consumption, promoting weight management and enabling better portion control.

Balanced snacks help regulate your appetite, stabilise blood sugar levels, and reduce calorie consumption, promoting weight management and enabling better portion control. Additional nutrients: Balanced snacks provide essential nutrients like fruits and nuts, filling any gaps in your regular meals and supporting your overall well-being.

Balanced snacks provide essential nutrients like fruits and nuts, filling any gaps in your regular meals and supporting your overall well-being. Essential support during recovery: Even individuals with poor appetites can benefit from balanced snacks, as they provide necessary nutrients, energy, and support during the recovery process.

By prioritising balanced snacks in your daily routine, you can experience boosted energy levels, improved appetite control, increased nutrient intake, and an overall enhanced sense of well-being. These choices can help you lead a healthier, more active, and more productive lifestyle.

Remember, the key lies in making mindful and nutritious snack choices that nourish your body and contribute to your physical and mental performance. So, go ahead and embrace balanced snacking for a healthier and happier you!

(Inputs by Ajinkya Hange, co-founder of Two Brothers Organic Farms - TBOF)

