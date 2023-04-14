'Why are models so sad?' ask netizens and troll Indian designer Sabyasachi

Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee is in the news as people discuss the label’s choice for models for its latest collection. A favourite among celebrities and those who love opulence in clothes, Sabyasachi is a name to reckon with but he always manages to court controversy for one reason or another. This time, netizens are pointing out that Sabyasachi’s latest advertorial features sad models.

One user wrote, “The face you make when you spend all your savings on a Sabyasachi!” “Daaamm. She really didn’t like her outfit, did she?” added another. Another wrote, “She is soo done with the world that even sabyasachi can't made her happy.”

All this traction on Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest post that reads: “THE NEW COLLECTION. Zari embroidered organza saree, silk blouse and veil with hand cut sequins, worn with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.” In the post, a model is posing as a bride as she wears a saree by the label. The saree features a saree with intricate embroidery and a unique blend of traditional and contemporary design elements. The next picture shows both models in focus, with the groom wearing a kurta pyjama and sadri.