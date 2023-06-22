What's the 60-second rule in skincare? Dermatologist explains

The 60-second rule is pretty straightforward and simple. Instead of washing your face for 15-20 seconds, you wash it for a full 60 seconds or one minute. The idea behind it is to make sure that you are thoroughly cleansing your skin. A good cleanse means getting rid of excess oil, dust, and allergens and also allows for better penetration of actives. Why should you cleanse your face for 60 seconds? By gently massaging your face with a face wash or cleanser for 60 seconds, you can get rid of all the oils and prevent clogging of pores. The majority of oils on your face get neutralised within 60 seconds. However, following the 60-second rule, you must not forget to moisturise your skin.

By depriving your skin of its natural oils, you are only encouraging it to overcompensate by producing even more oil eventually. Applying moisturiser will calm it down and restore the barrier of the skin and reduce the stretchy feeling or irritability. Does it work for everyone? Speaking to WION, Dr Poorva Shah (MBBS, MD Skin), Consultant Medical and Aesthetic

Dermatologist, Derma Centre Pune, revealed that the 60-second rule may not actually work for everyone. Since there are many variables in this equation, like - your skin type, your face wash/cleanser brand and the number of times you wash your face.

It may suit some, but it may lead to excessive dryness and irritated, sensitive skin in a few. You must try it out for yourself to decide how good it is or if it isn't for your skin. If your skin feels tight and dry afterwards, know that your skin is either too sensitive for the 60-second rule or you are using an overly abrasive cleaner.