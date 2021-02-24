Victoria's Secret docuseries in works, to stream on Hulu

Victoria’s Secret, the famous lingerie brand is now getting its own documentary series on Hulu.

The streamer will trace the history of one of the best known fashion brands of the past 40 years. Divided into three parts, the series titled ‘The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret’ comes from director and former Vanity Fair writer Matt Tyrnauer and Peter Berg's Film 45.

Currently, production is underway for the Victoria’s Secret series . It is expected to debut in early 2022.

‘The Rise and Fall of Victoria's Secret’ will go behind the scenes of the lingerie brand, using first-hand accounts and deep investigative research to reveal the inner workings of Victoria's Secret, the brand and the cultural institution.

For those who have followed the news around the fashion brand, Victoria’s Secret once a name in the industry has been rocked with reports of toxic work culture environment. Issues like diversity and inclusivity have also earned the brand a bad repute.

The show will be directed by Tyrnauer. He also executive produces with his Altimeter Films partner Corey Reeser; Film 45's Berg, Matt Goldberg and Brandon Carroll; and Elizabeth Rogers. Endeavor Content is handling international sales.

