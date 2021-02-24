Is Kim Kardashian back on the dating game post-separation from Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian called it quits on her six-year marriage to rapper Kanye West a few weeks back. Kim reportedly filed for divorce over the weekend and now she is officially single again.



Does that mean that Kim is again looking at seeing other people now? A source close to the star told E! News that the Skims founder is not open to the idea of dating.



Kim, reportedly now wants to focus on herself as well as her four kids whom she shares with Kanye.

"Kim isn’t ready to date and is not focused on dating yet," the source said. "She’s had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now."

The source added that Kim's friends are eager to set her up with someone but with she’s "not putting any energy into it at this time," the insider continues.



Kardashian, who made her name in the reality TV series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', married West, 43, in May 2014, making them one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in Hollywood and popularly known as 'Kimye.'

The couple`s already unconventional relationship became strained last year when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected US president under his self-styled Birthday Party.